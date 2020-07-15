Daniel J. Mortensen
Stevens Point - Daniel J. "Opa" Mortensen, age 78, of Stevens Point, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 18. 2020 at Divine Word Lutheran Church in Plover, WI. Pastor Scott Wolfram will officiate. Full military honors will be conducted after the service. Visitation for family and friends will be from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the church.

.
Dan was born on June 14, 1942 in Chicago, IL to Harvey and Melita (Jost) Mortensen. Dan enlisted in the U.S. Army and in 1960 was stationed in Kitzingen, Germany for 3 years. While there, he met the love of his life, Brigitte "Didi" Auinger. Upon completing his military service, Dan and Didi married in 1964 and started their life together in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Dan received his Bachelor of Science in structural engineering from UW-Milwaukee, achieved Professional Engineer ("PE") and Certified Safety Professional ("CSP") designations, and worked for many years in the safety and engineering fields.
Dan's many interests included: hunting, fishing, hiking, skiing, and playing German Rummy. He was an avid reader of Civil War history and Louis L'Amour books, among others. The Green Bay Packers were his favorite football team and he watched professional and college football whenever he could. Dan and his family loved to travel and one of his greatest joys was to share his faith with others.
Dan is survived by his wife, Brigitte "Didi" or "Oma'; his children: Eric (Ruth) Mortensen and Julie (Andy) Reitz; his grandchildren: Richard (Amanda) Fochs, Steven (Maggie) Fochs, Afton Mortensen, Dustin (Kaylee) Mortensen, and Erica Mortensen; his 7 great-grandchildren; and his siblings: William (Carmen) Mortensen and Bonnie Tisinae. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be designated to Northland Lutheran High School, 2107 Tower Road, Kronenwetter, WI 54455. www.nlhs.org