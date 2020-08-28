Daniel L. KnuthNekoosa - Daniel L. Knuth, age 71, of Nekoosa, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his residence.A time of visitation for relatives and friends will be held at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Private family services with military honors will also be held at the funeral home.Dan was born November 4, 1948 in Wisconsin Rapids to Dale and Genevieve "Jenny" (Yeager) Knuth. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids and enlisted in the United States Coast Guard, where he served from 1966-1970. He graduated from Mid-State Technical College with a degree in Instrumentation in 1973. He worked as an instrumentation technician at Consolidated Papers Inc. for 37 years.While serving in the Coast Guard, Dan met his future wife, Linda Barker, and they were married on May 1, 1970 in Astoria, Oregon. Dan and Linda recently celebrated 50 years of marriage.Dan was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt. He enjoyed making homemade sausage and pickling and smoking game and fish. Dan spent many hours reloading ammunition and tying his own flies. He also enjoyed shooting on bow leagues. He made several trips Out West hunting and to Alaska to see his daughter, Michelle.Dan is survived by his wife, Linda; two daughters, Victoria (Jeff) Haasl of Wisconsin Rapids and Michelle Yeskie (Joe Harrison) of Green Bay; five grandchildren: Joe Haasl, Holly Haasl, Colleen Yeskie, Shannon Yeskie, and Brad Yeskie; four great-grandchildren: Riley, Maverick, Amara and Zaiden; his mother, Jenny Knuth of Wisconsin Rapids; two sisters, Diane Knuth and Elaine (Ron) Herman of Wisconsin Rapids; nieces and nephews: Jeremy (Jessica) Herman, God Son Justin (Roxanne) Herman, Amy (Dave) Houtevelde, and Heather (Dwayne) Malcolm, Ryan (Amy) Barker, and Nathan (Jill) Barker; and many great-nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilbert and Ruth Knuth and Anton and Stella Yeager; his father, Dale Knuth; and granddaughter, Miranda Yeskie.The family would like the thank the staffs at Aspirus Wausau and Riverview Hospitals, Edgewater Haven Nursing Home, and Aspirus Hospice for the excellent care Dan received. They would also like to thank all of Dan's wonderful neighbors for all of their help.