Viera, Florida - Dan Shannon, 70, of Viera, Florida passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, from complications of dementia.

Dan was born on December 4, 1949 to John and Elaine (Rosmait) Shannon in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He spent his career in the elevator industry, first as a mechanic and installer, retiring from Kone Elevator Company. He then went on to become an elevator inspector for the State of Wisconsin.

Dan is survived by his wife Barbara (Schultz) Shannon, and their children, Jason (Luana) Shannon (Aviano, Italy) and Colleen (Tracy Buttke) Shannon (Melbourne, FL). He is also survived by his sister (Carol Martinez), four grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents John and Elaine, and his brother Timothy.

Beach Funeral Homes of Indian Harbour Beach is assisting the family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2020
