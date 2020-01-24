|
|
Daniel Lester Alft
It is with great sadness that the family of Daniel Lester Alft of Wautoma, WI, announces his unexpected passing in Florida on January 19, 2020, at the age of 66.
Dan will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 42 years, Susan "Tootie" Alft, and his children Greg (Katie) Alft of Lisbon, Tim (Kelly) Alft of Pewaukee, and his cherished grandchildren Austin and Callie Alft. He is also survived by his brothers Doug (Mave) of Wisconsin Rapids and Dave (Kathy) of Plover; his in-laws Jim (Patti) Harmann of Hartland, Barb Harmann of Pewaukee, Mark (Barbara) Harmann of Hartland, and Patty Harmann of Arizona; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Dan made a lasting impression on everyone who knew him, and will also be greatly missed by the countless friends he made throughout the years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Elaine Alft of Wisconsin Rapids, and his in-laws Harold and Ruth Harmann of Hartland.
Dan was born on August 28, 1953 and raised in Wisconsin Rapids. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1971 and the University of Wisconsin-Stout in 1975 with a degree in industrial technology and building construction. He moved back to his hometown in 1977 to join his family business, Alft Decorators. In later years, he formed Dan Alft Painting, and operated his own painting company until his retirement in 2014. Dan and Tootie moved to Wautoma in 2013, fulfilling their dream to spend their retirement years on the lake. Dan always looked forward to their annual winter trip to Miramar Beach, Florida where he and Tootie made many lasting friendships.
Dan had a unique ability to connect with everyone he met, often through laughter and conversation. He never failed to brighten those around him with a joke or story, and could often be found holding court around a campfire. Though Dan was outgoing and comical, he also possessed an exceptionally kind heart, quiet thoughtfulness and easygoing manner. He enjoyed hunting, camping, playing cards, and traveling. During the last few years, he took great delight in spending time with grandchildren. Dan will be remembered for his outrageous sense of humor, deep friendships, diligent work ethic, and steadfast love for his family.
The family will be holding a "Celebration of Dan" on Saturday, May 23, from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at the Nepco Lake County Park enclosed shelter in Wisconsin Rapids, with remarks from the family at 3:00 p.m. In advance of this event, please share your favorite memories, jokes, and any other Dan Alft-isms with the family by sending them to [email protected] Please look for more information to follow on the event's forthcoming Facebook page.
We have lost a loving husband, a great dad and an amazing grandfather. However, heaven undoubtedly just became a lot more fun.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020