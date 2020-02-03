|
|
Daniel R. Peters
Wisconsin Rapids - Daniel R. Peters, age 95, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Monday, February 3, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Funeral Services are 11:00 AM Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Fr. Aaron Becker and Father Patric will officiate. Visitation will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Church on Friday from 9:00-11:00 AM. Entombment will take place at Forest Hill Mausoleum. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.
Daniel was born December 25, 1924 in Madison, WI to George and Elsie Mae Peters. He married Beverly J. Lambert on April 28, 1947 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Daniel was employed at Consolidated Papers Inc. for 42 years retiring on December 31, 1987.
Daniel served in the U.S. Army during World War II from October 26, 1944 until July 25, 1946. In his retirement, Daniel loved spending time with his family, playing golf and reading books.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Beverly; five daughters, Patti (Mike) Meyer of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Mary (Gerry) Bathke of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Kathy (Dennis) Helminiak of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Lori Przybylski of Nekoosa, WI and Sue (Tim) Johnson of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; seven sons, Daniel Peters Jr. of Vesper, WI, Dale (Karen) Peters of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Terry (Anita) Peters of Janesville, WI, Joel (Teresa) Peters of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Jon (Jen) Peters of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Jay (Rose) Peters of Arpin, WI and Shawn (Pam) Peters of Stevens Point, WI; one sister, Edith Hiles of Sparta, WI and is also survived by 30 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Cindy; infant twin-daughters; daughter-in-law, Nancy Peters; son-in-law, Marv Przybylski; six brothers and two sisters.
In lieu of flowers a memorial in Daniel's name will be established at a later date.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020