Daniel W. BoehmWisconsin Rapids - Daniel W. Boehm, age 65, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his residence.A public memorial visitation for Dan will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. There will be a private family memorial service held following the visitation hours with Deacon Jerry Ruesch officiating the service.Dan was born on July 28, 1955 in Wisconsin Rapids to the late Clement and Kathryn (Karlen) Boehm. He graduated from high school in 1974 and went on to attend Mid-State Technical College. He worked for Consolidated Power Co. for over 43 years, retiring on December 26, 2017. He married Anna Marie Henke on November 29, 1975 in Wisconsin Rapids.Dan was active in WRYBA, coaching baseball for his children and was vice president for one year and president for 4 years of the Aqua Skiers. Dan's interests included watching baseball and racing, hunting, watching UW-Basketball, traveling, boating on the river with friends and family, spending holidays with family and wintering in Arizona.Dan is survived by his wife Ann, children Michael (Jen) Boehm, Paul (Rachel) Boehm and Carey (Jerry Bizjak) Boehm, grandchildren Anthara, Airika, Finn, Adella and Knox, siblings James (Elaine) Boehm, Lana Whitrock, Gary Boehm, Barbara Haubenstricker, Pete (Terry) Boehm, Randy (Judy) Boehm, Tim (Jodi) Boehm and Tami (Tom) Irwin.He was preceded in death by his parents.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Dan's family for future interests.Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.