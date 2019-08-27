Services
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Nekoosa, WI
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Nekoosa, WI
Darleen J. Klevene


1937 - 2019
Wisconsin Rapids - Darleen June (DeWitt) Klevene, 82, passed away peacefully at her home in Wisconsin Rapids on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was surrounded by her family, who take comfort in knowing that she is rejoicing in heaven with Christ and many loved ones.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Nekoosa, WI. Pastor Dennis Schwalenberg. She will be laid to rest at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Visitation will also take place on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net

Darleen was born the youngest of seven children to Arthur and Ethel DeWitt at their family farmhouse in Adams County, WI, on July 26, 1937. Darleen graduated from Alexander High School in Nekoosa in 1956 and married her husband, Fuzzy, four years later in 1960. Together, they enjoyed traveling and raising their two daughters, Rebecca and Gaynal.

Darleen wore many hats throughout her life, and many of them centered around caring for others. From 1977-1988, she and her husband owned and operated Pine Grove Restaurant & Motel in Plainfield, WI; and from 1988-2003, they cared for and fostered disabled adults. Her continued involvement in her faith, family, and community gave her and many others immense joy.

She is survived by her daughters Rebecca Klevene of Wisconsin Rapids, and Gaynal (Dan) Hofmeister of Nekoosa; her grandchildren: Abigail, Andrew, and Amelia; she is further survived by countless nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur E. and Ethel M. (Meddaugh) DeWitt; her husband, Gerald "Fuzzy" Klevene: and her siblings: Ila DeWitt Sparks, Oliver DeWitt, Iva DeWitt Sauer, Juanita DeWitt Billman, Amaryallis DeWitt Freye, and Cecil DeWitt.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Aug. 27, 2019
