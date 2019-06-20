|
|
Darlene F. Ida
Eau Claire - Darlene F. Ida (Ottum), 62, of Eau Claire, was called to heaven on June 7, 2019.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services--Celebration of Life Center (1717 Devney Drive in Altoona.) Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service on Friday, at the Celebration of Life Center.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on June 20, 2019