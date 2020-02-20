|
Darlene Haupt Wirtz
Darlene Haupt Wirtz, 81, passed away on February 17th, 2020 in Phoenix AZ after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Born in Chippewa Falls Wisconsin, on August 26, 1938, Darlene was the daughter of Harold and Grace (Johnson) Haupt. Darlene graduated from Loyal High School in 1956.
After high school Darlene worked as a beautician in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. One day she gave a handsome Marquette student a ride home to central Wisconsin and fell in love. On June 3, 1961, Darlene was united in marriage to Gerald Paul Wirtz and together they had three daughters.
In 1968 Gerald became a professor at the University of Illinois and the family settled in Urbana Illinois. Darlene eventually earned her degree as a Certified Public Accountant from the University of Illinois. After retirement she also earned a Master Gardener Certification from the University of Illinois. Darlene had many interests. To name a few, she loved numbers, plants, reading and genealogy. She also had many life-long friends from wherever she went who will miss her dearly.
Darlene is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law; Cynthia (Mark, dec'd) Worley, Melissa (Steve) Paulik, Lauralee (Jim) Altendorf, eight grandchildren; Katie (Jacob) Burow, Michael, Matthew, Cody, Jonathan, Patrick, Marlee, and Benjamin and one great grandchild Mark Burow. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Janet (Jerry, dec'd) Bredlau and her husband Gerald Wirtz.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13th at the Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home in Mesa, AZ at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given in Darlene's name to the to help end this devastating disease. Her tribute page can be accessed through or directly through this link http://act.alz.org/goto/DarleneWirtz
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020