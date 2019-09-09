Services
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
Darold Cain Sr.


1939 - 2019
Darold Cain Sr. Obituary
Darold Cain Sr.

Rome - Darold A. Cain Sr., age 80, of the town of Rome, passed away Thursday September 5, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday September 11, 2019 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa. Rev. Kevin Ader will officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 - 8:00 PM and Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa with military rites provided by Nekoosa VFW Post #5960. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be designated at a later date.

Darold was born February 12, 1939 in La Crosse to Hilbert and Juanita (Russell) Cain. He served in the US Force for four years stationed at Andrews Air Force Base. Darold married Nancy Sera on August 29, 1958 at Prince Georges County in Maryland.

Darold has owned and operated Mid-State Upholstery & Canvas Inc. in Wisconsin Rapids since 1977. In earlier years he was employed by Erickson Auto Trim in Racine.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years Nancy Cain; two children Debbie (John) Webb Franseen of Marshfield and Darold "DJ" (friend Linda) Cain Jr of Nekoosa; grandchildren Jordan Webb, John (Amanda) Franseen Jr, Luke (Amanda) Franseen, Hannah (Jeremy) Barth, Mark (Susan) Franseen, Joel (Emily) Franseen Faith Franseen and by his great grandchildren.

Darold is further survived by his brothers Ron Cain and Norem (Kim) Cain both of Racine; his sister Fran Patino of Spring, TX and sister in law Lee Cain of Racine.

He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter Victoria Webb; grandson Nick Cain; son in law Pat Webb, brothers Loren and Bud Cain and brother in law Is Patino.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 9, 2019
