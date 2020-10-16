1/1
Darryl Clauson
1946 - 2020
Darryl Clauson

Town of Saratoga - Darryl Clauson, age 74, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Riverview Hospital from a massive heart attack.

Darryl was born on January 23, 1946 to Kenneth and Dorothy (Schaffenberger) Clauson. He graduated from Pittsville High School in May of 1964. Darryl served in the US Navy Reserves from 1963 to 1969. During that time, he was deployed on two Mediterranean cruises aboard the USS Albany and USS Mazama.

He married Joyce Bohman on July 13, 1968 at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Marshfield.

Darryl worked at Vulcan Chemicals in Port Edwards for 33 years, retiring in 2001 as a Maintenance Planner.

Darryl enjoyed woodworking, traveling and trapshooting. He was a member of Corvettes of the North, Ridge Gun Club, Heart of Wisconsin Sportsman's Club, Tuesday Morning Breakfast Bikers and the Pittsville American Legion Post #8239.

Darryl was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Dorothy Clauson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Marvin and Jeanette Bohman; brother-in-law, Walter Jones; and brother-in-law, Jerold Bohman.

Darryl is survived by his wife, Joyce; sister and brother-in-law, Jeannine and Ken Klein, Oxford, WI; sister-in-law, Marge Jones, Bellevue, OH; sister-in-law, Mari Bohman, Marshfield, WI. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Aly Rose Klein, Carl (Kiara Hughes) Klein, Rick (Angela Liska) Bohman, Randy (Jennifer Howen) Bohman, Bill (Rhonda) Jones, Allen Jones, Chris (Tony) Cina, Carrie Bohman, and Rob (Carol Laru) Bohman.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Ritchay Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids; however, due to Covid-19 concerns, there will be no visitation or funeral service at this time. The family plans to host a celebration of life sometime in the future. Online condolences may be expressed at ritchayfuneralhome.com.

Many thanks to the United Emergency Medical Response, Wood County Sherriff's Department and Vesper Fire Department First Responders.

"Darryl, you were my rock and I will always love you."








Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
