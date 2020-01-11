|
|
David A. Arneson
Wisconsin Rapids - David A. Arneson, age 76, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Friday January 10, 2020 at Edenbrook Nursing Home in Wisconsin Rapids.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Timothy Wenger will officiate. Interment will be at Forest Hill Mausoleum in Wisconsin Rapids. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 15 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services on Thursday at the funeral home.
David was born May 11, 1943 in Wisconsin Rapids to Ingvar E. and Josephine R. (Barney) Arneson. He married the love of his life, Judith Genis, on August 31, 1963 at the Moravian Church in Wisconsin Rapids. He attended court reporting school in Minneapolis. After graduation the couple moved to Iowa, where David was an official court reporter for 14 years. The family, with 3 children, then moved to Rhinelander, WI, where David operated his own freelance court reporting business, Arneson Court Reporting Inc., for the next 30 years.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golfing, which was probably his favorite in later years. David enjoyed ski jumping as a young man, his home club was Tri-Norse Ski Club in Rome, WI. If you mention Dave, everyone knows who he is. David loved his 100-year-old cabin "Swede and Dave's Helluva Deal" in Monico, WI. He cherished his grandchildren more than anything and enjoyed watching them participate (and often coaching them from the stands) in their chosen athletic activities. David is loved and will be deeply missed.
David is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judith; his children: Shane (Marcia) Arneson, Scott Arneson, and Kelly (Raymond) Baran; his grandchildren: Michael Baran, Courtney (A.J.) Klapoetke, Tyler Baran, Brooke Arneson, Scott T. Arneson, Erica Arneson, Kelsey Arneson, and Gretchen Arneson; his great-granddaughter, Zoey Lynn Klapoetke; his siblings: Beatrice (Dan) Tork, Ingvar "Ole" (Janet) Arneson, and William (MaryJo) Arneson; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his sisters: Bonnie Falk, Barbara Dolan-Dove, and Infant sister Kathy Arneson; and his brother, Korey Arneson.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staffs of Heartland Hospice and Edenbrook Nursing Home for all their care and support shown to David. Furthermore, we would like to thank Pastor Tim Wenger for all his visits and prayers. Memorials may be made to any charities of your choosing.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020