David A. Dietzler



Wisconsin Rapids - David A. Dietzler, age 60, of Arbor Vitae, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, died Tuesday July 9, 2019 at his home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.



Funeral services will be held at 5:00 PM Tuesday July 16, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Josh Pegram will officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 3:00 to 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Dream Flight USA Foundation, Inc.



Dave was born October 31, 1958 in Wisconsin Rapids to Hilbert and Marion (Trudell) Dietzler. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1976 and married Sharon Miller on June 22, 1979 in Wisconsin Rapids, having recently celebrated their 40th anniversary.



Dave was employed as a millwright for Consolidated Papers for 20 years, worked for the maintenance department at St. Joseph Hospital in Marshfield, and owned and operated Herschleb's in Wisconsin Rapids for two years. He drove tour bus for Lamer's and Progresssive Travel and drove the STEM Shuttle for Dream Flight USA. He also worked for his friend repairing electric motors and worked at both Tula's in Minocqua and Northern Café in Arbor Vitae.



Dave enjoyed fishing, pontooning, attending concerts and socializing with friends and family. As an avid sports fan, he especially enjoyed baseball and hockey. He was involved in his children's sports activities as their coach and was well known for his active participation in the Wisconsin Rapids American Legion baseball program for many years. Most important to Dave was his family; he loved his role as husband, father and Bapa Dave. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, infectious laugh and witty sense of humor.



He is survived by his wife Sharon; three children Greg (Heather) Dietzler, Rachel Dietzler and Brian (Carissa) Dietzler; three grandchildren Madison, Colin and Owen; his brother Delbert Dietzler and two sisters Mary (Steve) Frings and Pat (Roy) Rimmele.



Dave was preceded in death by his parents. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 12 to July 13, 2019