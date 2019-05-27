|
David Coss
Wisconsin Rapids - David H. Coss, age 70, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI. He was born March 10, 1949 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI; son of Kenneth and Julia (Dzubella) Coss. After graduating high school, David joined the U.S. Air Force and honorably served from February 8, 1968 - February 7, 1972 during the Vietnam War. He was proud of his time in the service, additionally David was a past DAV commander of Chapter 55 in Wisconsin Rapids. David married Elizabeth (Hendricks) Ketchum in Las Vegas, NV. He was an avid Packer fan and a motorcycle enthusiast, having owned a Goldwing and a Harley-Davidson. In 2013, David moved to the Wisconsin Veterans Home and with his time spent there he was active in council and work therapy. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and many friends.
David is survived by his wife, Liz Ketchum of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; three children, Erica (Jeff) Johnson of Cudahy, WI, Jeremy Coss of Denver, CO, and Ryan (Lisa) Coss of Denver, CO; three grandchildren, Ariel, Tomas, and Gabriel Johnson; four siblings, Allen (Sharon) Coss, Donald "Donnie" Coss, Glenn (Jan) Coss, and Sue (Randy) Fedel; and two dear friends, Jim and Dawn. Step-children, Rebecca Ketchum and Kevin Ketchum. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Julia Coss.
A Memorial Service will be on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Main Chapel at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI. Chaplain Rich Engle will officiate. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 12:00 - 1:00 PM at the Main Chapel. Burial will be at the Central WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King following the service on Thursday. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.
A special thank you to the nurses and staff at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King and to ThedaCare At Home Hospice for all of their help and support. The special care David received will never be forgotten.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 27, 2019