Nekoosa - David Lee Heminger, age 80, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Hilltop Assisted Living on Pepper Avenue in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.



Memorial services for Dave will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa, Wisconsin. Rev. John Swing will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday at the church from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at a later date.



Dave was born on June 26, 1938 in LaPorte, Indiana to the late Charles and Lela (James) Heminger. He married Sandra Louise Lehner on June 9, 1962. Dave worked as a pipefitter and as an instrumentation planner in the Nekoosa Paper Mill for over forty years, retiring in 1996. As a member of the Army National Guard, he was called to active duty during the Berlin Crisis.



Dave will always be remembered as a fixer of all things broken; often only his well-calloused hands to serve as the wrench, crowbar and hammer; a teller of stories, particularly around a golf course or campfire; a patriot who served his country in the National Guard and was fiercely loyal to American-made goods; a leader who spent much of his life as a president or vice president of a labor union, negotiating for his fellow workers' rights; a fountain of knowledge, glad to share his wisdom of lawn care, classic cars and every highway he'd ever driven; a provider, a loving husband, caring father and adoring grandfather who gave his family countless vacations, homes in Wisconsin and Arizona and college educations for his children- all while retiring at 58. Not bad. He was a true friend, always willing to share his time and talents at snow blowing, lawn care, plumbing and garage building, among others. Perhaps most of all, Dave Heminger will be remembered as a good guy. He will be sorely missed.



Dave is survived by his wife Sandy, children Mark (Michele) Heminger of Rochester, MN, Kirk (Monica) Heminger of Franklin, WI and Kristin (James) LaPointe of Janesville, WI; grandchildren Morgan Heminger, Alexandra LaPointe, Benjamin LaPointe, Alyssa Heminger and Grant Heminger; brothers Dale Heminger, Charles (Mary) Heminger and Dennis (Helena) Heminger; sister Virginia Browning; sister-in-law Diane (Arnold) Ritzinger. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Francis June and brother-in-law Chuck Von Einem; sister-in-law Yvonne Heminger; brothers-in-law Fred Browning and Arnold Ritzinger; infant sister Sandra.



