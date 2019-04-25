Resources
David Lee Hodgden


1952 - 2019
David Lee Hodgden Obituary
David Lee Hodgden

- - David Lee Hodgden, age 66, currently of Florida and previously of Wisconsin Rapids passed away April 17, 2019.

David was born November 28, 1952 in Wisconsin Rapids to Gilford and Merrise (Johnson) Hodgden. He was united in marriage to Sandra Lockman.

He is survived by his wife Sandra of Florida, daughter Gretchen (Tarey) Voit of Florida, son Eric Hodgden of North Carolina and five grandchildren.

He is further survived by his sisters Cheryl (Jeff) Grosbier and Kathleen Hodgden of Wisconsin Rapids.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no funeral services.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019
