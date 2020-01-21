|
|
Dr. David R. Vruwink, 68, of Onalaska formerly of Auburndale, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Winona Health, Winona, MN. He was born on June 26, 1951 in Marshfield, Wisconsin, son of Helen (Ashbeck) and the late Donald Vruwink of Milladore. He attended St. Killian's Grade School in Blenker and graduated from Auburndale High School Class of 1969. David earned his bachelor degree from UW Stevens Point, and masters from Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Michigan. After his stint in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, he traveled south to Arkansas, earning his PHD from the University of Arkansas in 1982. He then settled in Manhattan, Kansas his home for the next 26 years, teaching at Kansas state University and finishing his career as the Assistant Dean of business and Director of Graduate Studies. David married Caroline Capal on January 6, 2006 in Hilongos, Leyte Philippines. Upon retirement, he moved to Onalaska, Wisconsin with his wife and son, Aaron. Upon their arrival in Wisconsin they welcomed their second son Luke. David enjoyed golfing, gardening, raising his own vegetables and berries, and tending to his flowers. His true passion however was following the financial markets and investing. He made many trips to his wife's native Philippines, building a house in Caroline's hometown of Leyte. This was David's great escape from the harsh Wisconsin winters and to simply enjoy the warm hospitality of the Philippine people. Dave was a conservative person by nature but very generous when it came to helping people less fortunate than himself. Dave is survived by his wife, Caroline, two sons, Aaron and Luke. all of Onalaska, his mother Helen of Milladore ; three brothers, Don (Beth) Vruwink of Milton, Richard Vruwink of Marshfield, and Robert (Mary Grace) of Milladore, Wisconsin. Two sister's, Kathleen (Dr. Jerome) Sheff of Wausau, and Elaine (Russell) Bauer of Auburndale. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald, and infant sister, Mary. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Parish, 1031 Main Street, Onalaska. Monsignor Steven Kachel will officiate. Burial will be in St. Kilian's Cemetery, Blenker, Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home-Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd.,La Crosse. Visitation will continue on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the church from 9:00 am until the time of Mass. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory-Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is assisting the family at their time of need. In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to a trust fund established for his boys.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020