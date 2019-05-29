Davide E. Lorenzi



Hales Corner - Davide Emilio Lorenzi, 88, formerly of Hales Corners, WI, went to be with his Lord on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville, WI.



Services will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Father Aaron Becker and Father Nathan Malaiyappan will officiate. Inurnment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee at a later date. Visitation, for family and friends, will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. A Rosary will be said beginning at 7:00 P.M. Visitation will also take place on Thursday, May 30, 2019 beginning at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Davide was born December 15, 1930 in Milwaukee, WI to first-generation Italian immigrants Enrico and Gunegonda (Calliari) Lorenzi. Coming from an Italian speaking family, he struggled early in school, but went on to earn degrees from the Milwaukee School of Engineering in Radio-Television Technology in 1953, a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering in 1960, and a master's degree in Engineering Management in 1970. His formal education led to a career at Delco Electronics, where he helped design electronic components for the Apollo Space Program and later to a position as Engineering Supervisor at St. Michael's Hospital in Milwaukee, where he retired in 1985.



Employment at Delco not only provided a job in electronics, but also introduced Davide to a young, red-haired spitfire named Angeline Glaza of Rudolph, WI, whom he took for his bride on July 5, 1958 at St. Phillips Catholic Church in Rudolph. They shared 55 years of married life, until Angie's passing on July 15, 2013.



True to his Italian heritage, Davide was a modern renaissance man of sorts. In addition to his formal education, Davide was an Army veteran and developed many varied and deep interests throughout his life. Davide was an avid reader on a wide range of subjects, especially art and painting. His hobbies included: moth and butterfly collections, growing flowers especially rare iris and orchid species, trout fishing, and oil painting. Oil painting was Davide's strongest interest over the years, and he enjoyed attending painting clinics, producing oil paintings, and reading about painting and famous artists. Davide's oil paintings were his greatest source of pride and joy.



Davide is survived by his sister, Clara Lorenzi; his nephew, Demian Solomon; his Godchildren: Kim Glaza, Jennifer Holm, and Chris Glaza; he is further survived by many relatives. In addition to his wife and parents, Davide is preceded in death by his Godson, Rick Glaza.