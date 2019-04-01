Dawn M. Schlotman



Wisconsin Rapids - Dawn Marie Schlotman, age 79, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.



Private graveside services were held at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.



Dawn was born July 20, 1939 in Pittsville, WI to Walter and Ella (Drake) Nystrom.



She worked as a dietary aide at Riverview Manor in Wisconsin Rapids for many years.



Dawn was a strong-willed independent woman, and an avid Packer and NASCAR fan. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spoiling her children and grandchildren whenever she could. She loved taking care of the many pets she had over the years, tending to her yard and gardens, and feeding and watching the birds while doing her best to keep the squirrels at bay.



Dawn is survived by six children: Doug (Kathy) Koch, Teresa (Terry) Kosiba, Jeanette (Doug) Larison, Cynthia (James) Hansen, Mary (Marty) Kerker, and Dan (Elizabeth) Schlotman; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two brothers: Harvey (Betty) Nystrom and Robert Nystrom; a good friend, Joannie Raab; and her "buddy", her dog, Tank. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Daniel Schlotman, son Mark Schlotman, and brothers: Richard, Glenn and Jerry Nystrom.



Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 1, 2019