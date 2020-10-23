Dawn Marie Betro (Wright)
Plover - Dawn Marie Betro (Wright) 39 of Plover passed away Saturday October 17, 2020 at home with her husband by her side. After being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in late August 2020 Dawn knew she couldn't defeat the cancer. She never stopped fighting, she held on and stayed strong until the end when God called her home.
Visitations will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. with services to follow on Saturday October 24, 2020 at Stahl Funeral Home, 913 W North St., Plainfield, WI 54966.
Dawn was born January 31, 1981 to Joseph and Mary (Richoff) Wright .
Dawn graduated from Lincoln High School in 1999. She then pursued college and graduated with an Associates degree for an Administrative Assistant from the University of Phoenix.
Dawn Marie and Christopher Aaron were brought together in the spring of 2019 and married on September 19, 2020.
We will always remember Dawn's beautiful smile and big bright blue eyes that lit up a room. Her kind heart, openness, and straight forward personality.
Dawn loved her family and children dearly. She wanted her children to know how much she loved them. Having her children and families support during her battle filled her heart with love and brought her peace.
Dawn enjoyed family get together's, taking her children to the park, disc golfing, relaxing around a fire, favorite drinks tequila sunrise - a cold beer. Her other interests include sewing, scrapbooking, drawing - coloring pictures with her kids, and an outstanding love of baking and cooking for her family.
Survivors include her husband Christpher Betro; children Lizzy, Cindy, Charliegh, Harley Joe, Christopher Aaron; father Joseph Wright; siblings David, Joey, Chris; nephews Dustin, Caleb
She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Ann (Richoff) Wright and her brother John Wright.
Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Stahl Funeral Home, Plainfield. Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until time of services. www.stahlfuneralhome.com