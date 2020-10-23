1/
Dawn Marie (Wright) Betro
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dawn Marie Betro (Wright)

Plover - Dawn Marie Betro (Wright) 39 of Plover passed away Saturday October 17, 2020 at home with her husband by her side. After being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in late August 2020 Dawn knew she couldn't defeat the cancer. She never stopped fighting, she held on and stayed strong until the end when God called her home.

Visitations will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. with services to follow on Saturday October 24, 2020 at Stahl Funeral Home, 913 W North St., Plainfield, WI 54966.

Dawn was born January 31, 1981 to Joseph and Mary (Richoff) Wright .

Dawn graduated from Lincoln High School in 1999. She then pursued college and graduated with an Associates degree for an Administrative Assistant from the University of Phoenix.

Dawn Marie and Christopher Aaron were brought together in the spring of 2019 and married on September 19, 2020.

We will always remember Dawn's beautiful smile and big bright blue eyes that lit up a room. Her kind heart, openness, and straight forward personality.

Dawn loved her family and children dearly. She wanted her children to know how much she loved them. Having her children and families support during her battle filled her heart with love and brought her peace.

Dawn enjoyed family get together's, taking her children to the park, disc golfing, relaxing around a fire, favorite drinks tequila sunrise - a cold beer. Her other interests include sewing, scrapbooking, drawing - coloring pictures with her kids, and an outstanding love of baking and cooking for her family.

Survivors include her husband Christpher Betro; children Lizzy, Cindy, Charliegh, Harley Joe, Christopher Aaron; father Joseph Wright; siblings David, Joey, Chris; nephews Dustin, Caleb

She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Ann (Richoff) Wright and her brother John Wright.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Stahl Funeral Home, Plainfield. Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until time of services. www.stahlfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Stahl Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Service
02:00 PM
Stahl Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stahl Funeral Home
913 W North St
Plainfield, WI 54966
(715) 335-4300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stahl Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved