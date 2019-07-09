|
Deanna Lynn Pittman
Nekoosa - Deanna Lynn Pittman, age 63, of Nekoosa, left her illness behind and went to joyfully reunite with her mom and dad (Joseph and Irene Zouski) and her son Jason on Saturday July 6, 2019.
Deanna was born March 30, 1956, the youngest of seven siblings. She leaves behind her beloved children Ashley Starr Pittman and Andrew Ray Pittman (Tara Steinfort); grandchildren Joseph, Jasmine, Amaris, JeAnna and Jonavan; her siblings Loretta (Jerry) Wojcik, Carol Heinen, Sharon (Jerry) Kizewski, Joseph (Annie) Zouski, Gerald (Cheryl) Zouski and Steve Zouski; many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and special friend Tom Evanson.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday July 13, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa. Rev. John Swing will officiate. A luncheon and time of fellowship will follow in the church hall. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 9 to July 10, 2019