Debra A. Schwandt
Greentown, IN - Debra Ann "Debbie" Beck Schwandt, 56, Greentown, Indiana, passed away at 5:58 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo, IN. She was born March 27, 1963, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, to John and Rita (O'Shasky) Beck. On May 9, 1987, she married Greg Schwandt, and he survives.
Debbie graduated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids in 1981 and went on to earn her BA from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. She worked for Delphi as a product forecaster until her retirement in 2008. Debbie enjoyed gardening, baking, playing euchre, and their lake house on Bear Lake.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her mother; sisters, Dianne Eastmead and Linda (Greg) Weinfurter; sister-in-law, Cindy (Randy) Kuehmichel; brother-in-law, Jeff Schwandt, his spouse Deborah Johnson; niece, Shannon Kuehmichel, her spouse Nicholas Schneider, and daughter Aurelia; nephews, Noah Kuehmichel and Michael Weinfurter.
She was preceded in death by her father; mother and father-in-law, Jean and Albert Schwandt; and nephew, Daniel Weinfurter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 750 10th Ave. S., Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. Friends are invited to visit from 10:00 to 11:30 on Saturday at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is assisting the family. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019