|
|
Debra L (Swan) Peterson
Wisconsin Rapids - Debra L (Swan) Peterson, 61, died after a lengthy illness on April 3rd 2019 in Rochester, MN.
Daughter of Gordon and Marilyn (deceased) Swan, Deb grew up in Wisconsin Rapids attending St Vincent de Paul and graduating Lincoln High in 1975. She received an associate's degree at Mid-State Technical College. It was there she met Don Peterson. They married in 1977. Deb embraced motherhood to her step-son Chad and her beloved son Nathan, born in 1983. During Deb's married years there were many job relocations. Deb always found new friends and work where ever they moved.
In the late 80's Deb returned to Wisconsin Rapids to be near family and raise her son. Seeking education and opportunity, she then moved to Rochester MN and completed an undergrad at Winona State and a master's degree in Psychological Counseling at St Mary's University of Minnesota. Deb spent over 20 years as a mental health professional counseling adolescents, adults and their families. She did a lot of good.
Like her mother Marilyn, Deb cherished her girlfriends. As her illness progressed, Deb faced many difficult days and these friends, some lifelong, surrounded her with encouragement and support. She was full of gratitude. She felt their love.
Deb will be dearly missed by her family. She is survived by her son Nathan Peterson of Rochester; grandson Sawyer; father Gordon Swan of Wisconsin Rapids; siblings Linda Swan and Barbara Swan of Rochester, Gerald (Mary) Swan of North Prairie WI, Jennifer Swan of Bradenton FL. Deb also had three very special nephews and a super-girl niece.
A remembrance and burial next to her mother will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids at a later date.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 6, 2019