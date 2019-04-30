Rev. Delbert R. Rossin



Wausau, WI - Rev. Delbert Richard Rossin, age 82, born in Goodwin, SD on February 8, 1937, went to his heavenly home with his Savior Jesus Christ on April 22, 2019.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Rome Town Hall (where Lakes Area Christian Fellowship holds services) in Rome, WI. Rev. Bill Fischer will officiate. Burial will follow in Spring Branch Cemetery in the Town of Rome. Visitation will be held at the Rome Town Hall on Saturday from 9:30 - 11:00 AM. Following graveside services, a luncheon will be served at Lake Aire Supper Club in Wisconsin Rapids.



Del, was the youngest son of Rev. Donald and Irene (Schnitker) Rossin. As an infant, Del and the family moved to Minneapolis, MN where he attended Lutheran grade school. He graduated from Concordia College, St. Paul and Concordia Seminary in St. Louis with a Master's Degree in theology. He also received a Master's Degree in Clinical Psychology from the University of Minnesota.



Del married Beverly Cook, daughter of Phillip (Hazel) Cook on August 21, 1961. Their loving relationship was blessed with children: Byron Rossin (Lisle, IL) with granddaughters Lydia, Emma and Grace; Theresa (Joe) Dicanio (Bartlett, IL) with grandchildren Joseph (Amanda), Brianna (Joey) and Ryan; and son Marc Rossin of Lisle, IL Their 46 + years of marriage ended with Beverly's death from cancer on September 24, 2007.



Del served Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Albion, PA for 3 years and then Faith Lutheran Church in Geneva, IL for 32 years. During his ministry in Geneva he also taught the gospel message and the love of Jesus throughout the USA and Canada. After he retired from full-time ministry, he served half-time at Lakes Area Christian Fellowship in Rome, WI under the auspices of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Nekoosa for 15 years. He served a total of 50 years in the ministry, ending on April 28, 2013, when Pastor Bill Fischer became pastor of Lakes Area Christian Fellowship (LCMS).



God blessed the marriage of Delbert Rossin and Marlene (Sankey) Klug on September 25, 2008 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Wis. Rapids. Del's step-children are David (Colleen) Ziemer, Weston, WI and Barb (Jerry) Sutter, and step-grandchildren Hunter and Delaney of Weston, WI. Del was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Beverly and brothers Herbert and Robert.



Del and Marlene together facilitated many grief-share programs in Rome and Woodlands Church in Plover, WI. Del was diagnosed with cancer in 2013, but with treatments was declared cancer free in 2014, praise God! Later in 2014 he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Since 2016 he was compassionately, lovingly and expertly cared for while at the Evergreen Unit of Mount View Care Center in Wausau, and later by Wausau Comfort Care Hospice. Marlene had the honor to care for Del through all those years. The 4 year battle with Alzheimer's and severe complications ended the life of his earthly body, but now he is alive and well in the loving arms of his Savior Jesus Christ!



Memorials may be made in his name to the Lakes Area Christian Fellowship Building Fund.