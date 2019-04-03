Delia Cartwright



Wisconsin Rapids - It was sometime in the early morning of Saturday, March 30, 2019, when Delia Cartwright did what no one that knew her thought was possible, she took her last breath and passed away from this life.



Delia's 91 years on this planet were marked by an insatiable lust for adventure, excitement, love, and fun. She refused to grow old or to admit her age and while her wrinkles betrayed her, her youthful nature made one question exactly how old she was and often was surprised by the answer. Delia valued a life of purpose and was a hard worker throughout her years; be that working in food and other services or being a loving caretaker and babysitter to her family and countless others whom also called her Grandma. She was rarely idle and preferred to be active and busy. Some of her favorite activities included: fishing, golfing, listening to George Strait, cheering on her Wisconsin Badgers, playing bingo and the penny machines. She also enjoyed having a few beers and maybe a shot or two of tequila with her friends and family. You could always find her cooking, singing, and dancing. Traveling the world as a military spouse or to visit her sons was something, she reveled in.



Delia took great pride in all of her family members even when we stumbled and even when we fell. She loved each and every one of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren equally - even if she could never get their name's right the first time when calling for them. She did not live a perfect life and she never expected perfection from any of us. All that she ever wanted for any of us was to be loved, to be happy, and to never waste a day of our life, here, together.



Delia is survived by her 3 children and their spouses: Tom and Mindy McInturff, Diane and Daniel Jinsky, and James and Beth McInturff; by her 8 grandchildren: Yvonne (Chip) Fenoglio, Donovan (Melissa) McInturff, Jennifer (William) Garrick, Kristin Jinsky, April Jinsky, Stephanie Jinsky, Amy (Brady) Goodsell and Bryan McInturff; and by her 11 great-grandchildren: Tyler and Jillian McInturff, Emily and Charles Fenoglio, Rayne Weeks, Ava and Olivia Garrick, Alex and Elise Jinsky, and Brooklyn and Bristol Goodsell. She was predeceased in death by her mother Refugio Villalobos, her father Tomas Torres, her brothers Alfonso and Gonzalo Torres, her sister Juana Rivas, her first love, Donovan McInturff and her last love, Leroy Pilger. We have no doubt that they are as surprised by her arrival as we were by her departure.



A celebration of Delia's life will be held at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Rev. Valentine Joseph will officiate. Visitation for family and friends will take place on Friday, April 5, 2019 beginning at 9:30 A.M. and going until the time of the memorial service at the funeral home. The family would like to send out a very special thank you to Dr. Robert Roenius, whom we all think Dee had a bit of a crush on, and all of the staff from Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Heartland Hospice, Villa Pines of Friendship, WI and The Atrium Post-Acute Care of Wisconsin Rapids for all of the loving care and support they gave her when she needed it most. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary