Delilah Koch
Wisconsin Rapids - Delilah M. Koch, age 77, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Wisconsin Rapids Health Services.
Services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Jonathan Petzold will officiate. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for relatives and friends will be from 11:00 A.M. until the time of services on Monday at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Delilah was born April 5, 1942 in the Town of Grant, Portage County, WI to John and Ruth (Clendenning) Monk. She attended Major Whiteside and Grant Schools and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1961. She married Ronald Koch on April 15, 1961 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids; they were happily married for 58 years.
She was a devoted housewife and homemaker and worked at McCain Foods for many years until her retirement.
Delilah enjoyed sewing, cooking, canning and crafting (both making and selling). She loved the outdoors and enjoyed birdwatching, fishing and spending time at the cabin in Phillips. Family was the center of her life and she treasured time spent with her grandchildren.
Delilah was a devoted member of the Grand Rapids Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
Delilah is survived by her loving husband, Ron; children: Susan Koch, Clarence (Cheryl) Koch, Scott (Wendy) Koch, and Andy (Angela) Koch; grandchildren: Curtis Koch, Zachary (Samantha) Koch, Cody (fiancée Kelsey) Koch, Jenny (Jeremy) Weber, Jeremy (Brittany) Koch, Kaycea Koch, Sydney Koch, Travis Hughes, Hoyt Koch and Wyatt Koch; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters: Shirley Herrin and Linda Monk; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Tammy Koch; grandson, Hunter; brothers, Robert and Charles; and sisters, Sandra and Dorothy.
The family would like to thank the nursing staffs of Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids Health Services, and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice for the excellent care they provided.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020