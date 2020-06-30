Delores F. DavisSaratoga (Wisconsin Rapids) - Delores F. Davis, age 90, of the town of Saratoga (Wisconsin Rapids) died at home on Sunday, June 28, 2020 in the presence of her family.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday July 2, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa. Rev. John Swing will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.Delores was born December 27, 1929 in Wisconsin Rapids to Reinhard and Frances (Hopp) Luebeck. She married George L. Davis August 23, 1947 in Wisconsin Rapids. Delores was a homemaker all her married life. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening, road trips with family to the cabin, to Canada and out west with George, watching wildlife and bowling. The greatest pleasure of her life was dancing with her beloved husband, George. They were known as "The Dancers" and went to dances all over the state.Delores was a member of Sacred Heart Parish and the Parish Council of Catholic Women. She also enjoyed playing cards and games with family and friends. Most of all, Delores loved her family and her role as wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.She is survived by her sons John (Suzan Smith- Davis) Davis, Mike (Sharon) Davis, Dave (Kathy) Davis and Pat (Brenda) Davis; daughters Jen Hill, Fran Renner, Sue (Len) Midthun and Helen Davis; daughter in law Roberta Davis; grandchildren Dakota (Lisa), Teela, Selena (Andy), Amanda (Alex), Charles Jr., Jamie (Adam), Jesse, Joey Mae, Sarah, Davis, Ben (Amy), Adam (Brittiany) and Alex (Jessica); great grandchildren Marina, Aurora, Autumn and Jennings; sisters Janet Patterson and Carol Larson; and by many nieces and nephews.Delores was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, George L. Davis; son Charles Davis Sr.; grandson Jack Davis; sister Beverly (Royce) Savage; brother Gordon Luebeck; brothers in law Harvey Patterson, Huntz Larson, Clifford Davis, Phillip Davis and Richard (Arlene) Davis; sister in law Tootsie (George) Pelot and sons in law Don Hill and Ben Renner.