Delores J. SchultzPort Edwards - Delores J. Schultz, age 87, of Port Edwards, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home.Services with be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Edwards. Rev. Kevin Ader will officiate. Burial will take place at Port Edwards Municipal Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 9:00 A.M. and go until the time of the service at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Schultz family.Delores was born on January 6, 1933 in Wisconsin Rapids to Emil & Esther (Eberius) Arndt. She was a graduate of John Edwards High School as a member of the class of 1950. Delores married the love of her life, John Schultz, on August 25, 1951, at Trinity Lutheran Church, where they had the honor of being the first couple married at the church. They were blessed with 62 years of wonderful memories, until his death on January 22, 2014.In earlier years, Delores was very involved in Trinity's Ladies Aid, Dynamite JJ's 4-H Club, and the Spina Bifida Association. She was put on this earth to be a caregiver, taking care of two daughters with spina bifida, always with a smile on her face. Delores and John spent many winters after retirement in Apache Junction, AZ and Silver City, NM. She is loved and will be deeply missed.Delores is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Jeff) Vavrina of Wisconsin Rapids; her grandchildren: April (Ricky) Salazar of Kearney, NE; Jason (Jessica) Schultz of Madison, WI; Brad Schultz of Wisconsin Rapids; Tiffany (David) Rheinschmidt, and Trent Vavrina, both of Nekoosa; her daughter-in-law, Lori Schultz of Wisconsin Rapids; her great-grandchildren: Isaiah (Emily Schnese) Rowe, Alexis Rowe, Ariana Schultz, Caleb (Brittany Dillow) Rheinschmidt, Jacob (Erryn Seipel) Rheinschmidt, Skyler Vavrina, and Gage Vavrina; and her great-great grandson, who is due in September.In addition to her parents and husband, Delores is preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walter and Ethel (Gibney) Schultz; her son, Randy Schultz; her daughters, Julie Schultz and Jodel Schultz; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Lorraine Schultz; and her brother-in-law, Donald Schultz.A special thank you goes out to the staff of Edgewater Haven Nursing Home. She loved you all and you loved her right back. Words cannot express how much that means to our family.Memorial may be designated to Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Edwards or the Spina Bifida Association.