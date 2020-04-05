|
|
Delos Richard "Dick" DeRouchey Jr.
Tomah - Delos Richard "Dick" DeRouchey Jr., age 64, of Tomah, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Tomah Veterans Hospital in Tomah. He was born on November 3rd, 1955 to Delos Richard DeRouchey "Dick" Senior and Luane Carolyn DeRouchey (Shymanski) of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.
He is survived by his sister, Vicky DeRouchey (Melanie Cole), brother Brad DeRouchey (Kari Kalstad) of Prior Lake, MN, along with nieces Lauren DeRouchey & Breanna Jenkins (Jeb Jenkins) of Prior Lake, MN.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents Delos Richard DeRouchey, Luane DeRouchey and infant brother Mark.
Dick graduated from Ripon Senior High School, following that he proudly served his country in the US Army. He was an avid sportsman and State of WI AAU Golden Glove Champion. He resided at the Tomah VA Medical Center the past several years where he received excellent care from his talented team of care givers. The family would like to thank them for their kindness along with the vets who shared the same residence.
Burial will be held in Wisconsin Rapids at a later date. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020