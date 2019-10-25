|
Denise J. Barrientos
Wisconsin Rapids - Denise Jane Barrientos, age 48, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday evening, October 23, 2019 at her home.
Memorial services will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Pastor Cheryl Davis will Officiate. A time of visitation, for family and friends, will begin at 3:00P.M. until the time of service on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Denise was born December 20, 1970 in Austin, Texas to Barbara Powell. Denise was a happy, fun loving and caring individual. She enjoyed camping, birdwatching, gardening, puzzles and a good party. She loved her animals and the people around her very fiercely. She will be remembered with love and strength. If you or someone you know is struggling, please ask for help. It's ok not to be ok.
Denise is survived by her daughter: Olivia Hoffman; partner: Dan Bottensak; Mother: Barbara (Jack) Powell; her sisters: Jessica (Dave) Jolliff and Tonya (Kort) Browning; her two nieces: Jayme Browning and Stella Jolliff and her nephew Lucas Jolliff. She is further survived by many wonderful friends and her dog (Ginger) and cat (Lona).
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019