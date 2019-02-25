Dennis C. Brown



Wisconsin Rapids - Dennis C. Brown, age 82, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.



Memorial services for Dennis will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 27, 2018 at Grace Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. Pastor Michelle Nickodemus will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday morning at the church from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at a later date in Peshtigo, Wisconsin.



Dennis was born on August 18, 1936 in Peshtigo, Wisconsin to the late Earl and Edna (Pankratz) Brown. He attended and graduated from Marinette County State Technical College. He married Lynne Wurgler on May 25, 1985 in Omaha, NE. Dennis was the proud owner and operator of Dairyland Transport, Inc. for over 25 years, retiring in 1999. Dairyland Transport was a lead sponsor for a race car driven by both Jim Sauter and Dick Trickle.



Dennis was a member of the Wisconsin Motor Carrier Association, the Elk's club and was on the board of directors for the Rosewood Estates Association in Wisconsin Rapids. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and spending the past 15 winters in St. Petersburg, FL. He was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and had sky box tickets from 1985 - 2004 at Lambeau Field. Dennis loved to go out and listen to live music and could be found down on the square at the Villages in Florida on a nightly basis. He also enjoyed the time spent with his friends at the gazebo for the Wednesday pot lucks held at the Rosewood Estates. Dennis enjoyed throwing Christmas parties for his employees at Dairyland and later on for his friends at home.



Dennis is survived by his significant other Lynne Brown, sister Darlene Plump, step-children Bill (Chris) Wurgler, Gerald Wurgler, Jeffrey (Denise) Wurgler and Michael Wurgler; step-grandchildren Blaine, Elizabeth, Tim, Marissa, Justin, Maddie, Jared, Cassie, Nicki and Michael; step-great grandchildren Oliver, Jo-Jo and Collin.



He was preceded in death by his parents and one nephew.



Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 25, 2019