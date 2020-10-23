1/1
Dennis C. Ford Sr.
Wisconsin Rapids - Dennis C. Ford Sr., age 77, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home.

Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Dr. Carlton Andersen will officiate. A time of visitation for relatives and friends will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of services on Saturday at the church.

Dennis was born in Chicago, IL on September 18, 1943 to Abner and Mary (Corrie) Ford.

Dennis graduated from Thorton High School in Illinois. He served in the US Navy from 1962 to 1966 where he was a radioman on the USS Valley Forge.

Dennis married Sandra Brennan on March 6, 1966 in Dolton, IL. He worked as a police officer for the Riverdale Police Department from 1966 until his retirement in 1990 as a Commander. After retiring they moved to Wisconsin in 1990, where he worked for Best Power Technology as a security advisor for ten years.

Dennis enjoyed playing cards with his friends, going fishing, hunting, and watching Bears football. He also liked to swim and scuba dive, but his favorite passion was golf.

He is survived by wife, Sandra; two children: Mary Ford and Dennis (Makon) Ford Jr.; and three grandchildren: Miranda, Casey and Noah. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the family.







Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2020.
