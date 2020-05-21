Services
Dennis R. Perkins


1943 - 2020
Dennis R. Perkins Obituary
Dennis R. Perkins

Nekoosa - Dennis R. Perkins, age 77, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at his residence.

A private family funeral service was held at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa with burial taking place at Riverside Cemetery. Military Rites were provided by the Joseph White Post.

Dennis was born on April 1, 1943 in Missouri City, Missouri to Leo and Anna Mae (Seek) Perkins. He graduated from Wynadotte High School in Kansas City, KS and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1960. He served honorably from 1960 - 1979 as a machinist in the Pacific Rim and during the Vietnam War. He married Teresita DomDom on September 8, 1978 in Olongapo City, Philippines. They lived in San Diego, California and later moved to Nekoosa, Wisconsin.

Dennis enjoyed tinkering with cars and computers, and spending time with friends, family and his dog, Ollie. He believed in helping others in the community, and making sure that others were taken care of.

Dennis is survived by his wife Teresita of Nekoosa, step-daughter Jasmine Dallion of Nekoosa, sons Dennis Perkins Jr of Madison, Austin Perkins of San Diego, Jonathan Perkins of Appleton, and grandchildren Vina Sylvester and Isasia Sylvester. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Anna Mae, brother Leo Jr, sisters Vianna Price and Phyllis Fales, and his beloved dog Ollie.

Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 21 to May 23, 2020
