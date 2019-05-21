Dennis Roger Treu



Wisconsin Rapids - Dennis Roger Treu died peacefully on May 19, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Neillsville at the age of 72.



He was born April 10, 1947 in Wausau Wisconsin. He was the loving husband of Jeanne Peck (Freund). They were married in Princeton, Wisconsin on January 8, 2003. Dennis is survived by his wife Jeanne, stepson Alan (Jodi) Peck and grandsons AJ and Pat Peck. He is further survived by siblings Gary (Susan) Treu, Barbara Chamberlain, Jeffery (Susan) Treu, Janice (Leonard) Hanson, Karen (George) Papachristou, Sister-in-law's Deborah (Curt) Orlowski and Carol Freund, and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Geraldine Treu, In-law family Dave Freund, Janice and Pat Buckley, LouAnn and Bill Hiles.



Dennis served proudly in the US Navy during the Vietnam War, and continued to serve as an active member of the VFW. He was humble, yet very proud of his service, often stating "I was just doing my duty as a citizen ". Dennis thoroughly enjoyed family, fishing, classic cars and car shows. He frequented car shows to share time with others, enjoying that craft. Jeanne and family are grateful for his loving caregivers at Marshfield Hospital, Memorial Medical Center in Neillsville and the VA.



A celebration of life for Dennis will take place at the Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 23, 2019 with visitation held from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM. The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Dennis' family.