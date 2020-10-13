1/1
Desmond A. Schwoch
1997 - 2020
Desmond A. Schwoch

Wisconsin Rapids - Desmond A. Schwoch, age 23, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at his residence.

A public memorial visitation for Desmond will be held from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. A private family memorial service will be held following the visitation. Public graveside services will be held at the Babcock Cemetery at approximately 2:15 PM Friday afternoon. Deacon Tom Anderson will officiate the service.

Desmond was born on March 7, 1997 in Wisconsin Rapids. He was a member of the Mosinee High School graduating class of 2015. While in high school, Desmond was a wrestler and football player. He excelled singing in the choir and was proud to have been chosen for a part in the school musical, Beauty and the Beast.

Desmond will be remembered for his food creations and rap music. Desmond was always there for those who needed help and had a lot of love and a warm hug for whomever needed it. His laugh, jokes and the mischievous look in his eye when he was planning something will all be missed by his friends and family. He was a loyal friend to all and enjoyed having a large family.

Desmond is survived by his siblings Alyssa Sanders, adopted siblings Britney Sanders and Joseph Sanders, Alex Kobza, Ariana Kobza, Summer Kobza, Cody Schwoch, Jessa Schwoch, adopted sister Kayla Schwoch. He is further survived by his grandmother Virginia Cox and Mark (Melissa) Sanders, Korey (Tara) Kobza, adoptive parents Tim and Michelle Schwoch, significant other Samantha Jones-Tovar and her son Kameryn Krueger, many aunts and uncles, his beloved dog Butch and other extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father Jeremy Cox, grandfather Freddie A. Cox and other extended family members.

Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Ritchay Funeral Home
OCT
16
Graveside service
02:15 PM
Babcock Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
