|
|
Diane G. Liebenstein
Reedsburg - Diane G. Liebenstein, age 69, of Reedsburg, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, surrounded by her family following her battle with breast cancer. She was born on March 7, 1951 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, the daughter of Benjamin and Betty (Stainbrook) Nelson. She had been employed at NUK in Reedsburg for many years. Diane loved crafting, especially working with plastic and glass, camping and country music.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Larry Nelson.
Diane is survived by her children: Andrew (Lisa) Liebenstein of Wisconsin Rapids, Todd (Sherry) Liebenstein of Wisconsin Rapids, and Donna Liebenstein of Reedsburg; grandchildren: Stephany (Nicholas) Minch, Stacey Liebenstein, Makenzie (Ben) Lamb, Jacob Liebenstein and Cole Jennings; three great-grandchildren; brothers: Jere (Roberta) Nelson and Terry Nelson; sister, Karen Carl; sister-in-law, Jane Nelson; nieces and nephews, along with other relatives and friends.
A memorial service for Diane will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery and Mausoleum in Wisconsin Rapids.
Special thanks go to the staff of Reedsburg Area Medical Center Oncology Department, and Agrace Home Hospice Care for their compassionate care given to Diane.
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 14 to May 16, 2020