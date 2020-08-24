Diane M. PabstWisconsin Rapids - Diane M. Pabst, age 69, of Wisconsin Rapids died Thursday August 20, 2020.A celebration of Diane's life will be held on Thursday August 27, 2020 at Riverside Park in Nekoosa from 12:00 to 4:00 PM. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.Diane was born February 8, 1951 in Beloit to Alton and Evelyn (Rud) Pabst. She was employed at local assisted living centers in Wisconsin Rapids and Nekoosa. In earlier years she worked at Ore Ida Foods in Plover and The Store gas station in Wisconsin Rapids.She is survived by two sons Jack (Nicole) Pabst of Racine and James (Eboni) Pabst of Beloit; seven grandchildren Shaquille (Morgan Pabst, Jalin (Jair) Brown, Jacklin Pabst, Evan Pabst, Taylor Haislmaier, Brandon Wolf and Dylan Wolf; five great grandchildren Emmitt, Isaiha, Rhett, Jax and Zhuri and by two sisters Debra (Leslie) Severin of Maquoketa, IA and Donna Pabst of Wisconsin Rapids. She is further survived by a host of nieces and nephews.Diane was preceded in death by her parents; sister Betty Davis and brothers Dennis "Sonny" Pabst and Duane Pabst.The Pabst family would like to thank Diane's caregivers Colleen Smith, Vicky Finup, Jenny Domke and Anna Pabst.