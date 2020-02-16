|
|
Diane Pokrandt
Eau Claire - Diane Pokrandt, age 84, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020 in Eau Claire, WI.
Funeral Services are 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Pastor Zachary DeArmond will officiate. Visitation will be at Ritchay Funeral Home on Wednesday from 10:00-11:00 AM. Entombment will be at Forest Hill Mausoleum.
Diane was born on August 15, 1935 in Rhinelander, WI to Murly and Mabel (LaVold) DeByle. Upon graduation from Rhinelander High School, she attended Stephens College in Columbia, MO. Diane married Patrick Pokrandt on September 5, 1955.
Diane and Pat managed DeByle's Clothing Store in Wisconsin Rapids for 30 years, where customers became friends and employees were like family. She returned to school at UW Stevens Point, where she earned a degree in Interior Design in 1973. Throughout her life, Diane used her amazing talent to make beautifully crafted items for family and friends.
Diane also believed firmly in giving back to the community. After her retirement, she was involved with Love Lights, where she led fundraising efforts to support the cancer treatment center at Riverview Hospital for many years.
Diane will be greatly missed by her husband of 64 years, Patrick Pokrandt; her four children: Perry (Becky) Pokrandt of Eagle River, Terri (Bill) Hueckstaedt of Rock Springs, WY, Lori (David) Liddle of Bellevue, WA and David (Holly) Pokrandt of Eau Claire, WI; her 10 grandchildren: Callie (Jeff) Thompson of Nashville, TN, Courtney (Zachary) DeArmond of Manitowoc, WI, Kristine (Bo) Blake of Chicago, IL, Molly (Kevin Copp) Rosenthal of Boise, ID, Lindsay (Dan) McCarthy of Erie, CO, Ashley (Evan) Thomsen of Eugene, OR, Todd (Jen) Hueckstaedt of Idaho Falls, ID, Riley (Sierra) Liddle of Bellingham, WA, Katie (DeForest) Garcia of Washington DC, and Megan Pokrandt of Eau Claire; her 7 great-grandchildren: Liam, Nora, Ezra and Gus Thompson, Sarah and Kailey McCarthy, and Zoey Copp; and her sweet Shih Tzu, Poppy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Love Lights at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids or Shih Tzu Rescue of Central Wisconsin in Schofield.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020