Diane Vande ZandeNekoosa - Diane Vande Zande, age 66 of Nekoosa, died Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.A public graveside service for Diane will be held at 11:30 AM Wednesday September 23, 2020 at Green Hill Cemetery in the town of Saratoga. Rev. Jeff O'Conner will officiate. In lieu of flowers please send donations to LE Phillips Treatment Center, Chippewa Falls, WI. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.Diane was born February 13, 1954 in Wisconsin Rapids to Ronald and Elaine (Schalz) Gilner. She was employed by Nekoosa Papers for 20 years and also as a care giver at Assisted Living Centers. Diane greatly enjoyed time spent with her family baking cookies with the kids. She enjoyed following the Brewers, Packers and Badgers. Most of all she loved taking care of people. Her door was always open to anyone.She is survived by her children Vicki (Gary) Wosick of Eau Claire and Christopher Vande Zande of Sun Prairie; grandchildren Spencer and Brady Wosick; her brother Brian (Jean) Gilner of Birchwood; brother in law Kim McCarthy of Nekoosa and by her niece and nephew Brianne (Bryan) Dachel and Brandon (Amy) McCarthy. Diane was preceded in death by her husbands Calvin Vande Zande and Gary Sorenson; her parents brother Randy Gilner and sister Patty McCarthy.