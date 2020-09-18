1/1
Diane Vande Zande
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Vande Zande

Nekoosa - Diane Vande Zande, age 66 of Nekoosa, died Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.

A public graveside service for Diane will be held at 11:30 AM Wednesday September 23, 2020 at Green Hill Cemetery in the town of Saratoga. Rev. Jeff O'Conner will officiate. In lieu of flowers please send donations to LE Phillips Treatment Center, Chippewa Falls, WI. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Diane was born February 13, 1954 in Wisconsin Rapids to Ronald and Elaine (Schalz) Gilner. She was employed by Nekoosa Papers for 20 years and also as a care giver at Assisted Living Centers. Diane greatly enjoyed time spent with her family baking cookies with the kids. She enjoyed following the Brewers, Packers and Badgers. Most of all she loved taking care of people. Her door was always open to anyone.

She is survived by her children Vicki (Gary) Wosick of Eau Claire and Christopher Vande Zande of Sun Prairie; grandchildren Spencer and Brady Wosick; her brother Brian (Jean) Gilner of Birchwood; brother in law Kim McCarthy of Nekoosa and by her niece and nephew Brianne (Bryan) Dachel and Brandon (Amy) McCarthy. Diane was preceded in death by her husbands Calvin Vande Zande and Gary Sorenson; her parents brother Randy Gilner and sister Patty McCarthy.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved