Dolores A. Ironside



Wisconsin Rapids - Dolores "Dee" Ironside, 80, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at The Renaissance.



Visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Pioneer Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Dee was born on May 24, 1938 in Wisconsin Rapids to Morris and Doris (Hall) Wolcott. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1956. Dee graduated with a Licensed Practical Nursing Degree. Saint Joes School of Nursing in Marshfield. Dee worked at Riverview Hospital for 32 years. When she retired her co-workers gave her a sendoff, in which she shared that she needed no eulogy at her funeral, because her friends had done such a wonderful job in honoring her at her retirement party.



Dee enjoyed traveling with her best friend Joe. They enjoyed spending their winters in Brownsville and Harlingen Texas. Summer trips included Canadian Fishing Trips with Morris, Doris and Jeremy. She was well loved and enjoyed dining and chatting with her many friends and neighbors.



Dee was a part of the Common Thread Quilt Club where she and the ladies made 100's of quilts for young children in Wisconsin and Texas. Dee also would gather donations of shoes to take to the children in Mexico.



Dee is survived by her sons: Robert (Pamela) Ironside and James (Shelby) Ironside; her grandchildren: Jeremy (Stacy) Ironside and Danielle Ironside; she is further survived by her special friend, Joe Welling. In addition to her parents, Dee is preceded in death by her son, Thomas Ironside.



Your bright smile will be missed. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary