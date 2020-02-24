Services
Dolores E. Connell

Dolores E. Connell Obituary
Dolores E. Connell

Wisconsin Rapids - Dolores E. Connell, age 92 of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Dr. Carlton Andersen will officiate, burial will take place in Cottonville Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 - 11:00 AM.

Dolores was born August 12, 1927 in Oshkosh, WI, to William and Ortilla (Voelker) Pieper. She married Richard Connell on September 18, 1948 in Milwaukee, WI, he died in April of 1999. Dolores was employed as a secretary in Milwaukee for many years and was later employed as a secretary at Adams Columbia Electric Co-op for many years.

Dolores enjoyed cooking, baking, dancing, traveling, bowling, fishing and boating on Cottonville Lake, and enjoyed volunteering and helping out at St. Luke's Lutheran Church. The family planned a surprise 92nd birthday party for Dolores and took her to Connell's Supper Club in Chippewa Falls, WI, which she enjoyed very much.

Dolores is survived by her daughter in law Peggy Connell of Port Edwards, granddaughter Erin (Karl) Reinke of Port Edwards, friend Richard Smrz of Wisconsin Rapids, sister Marcella Knapp of Appleton, nephew Donn (Anne) Knapp, niece Marcia Woods and cousin Orville Noak.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, son Dennis Connell, brother in law Bernie Knapp and nephew Steve Knapp.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
