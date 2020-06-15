Dolores M. Garbalagtys
Wisconsin Rapids - Dolores Garbalagtys, age 93, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 14, 2020 of Wisconsin Rapids.
As were Dolores' wishes, services will be private. Burial will take place at Runkel Cemetery in Junction City, WI at a later date. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Garbalagtys family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Dolores was born February 15, 1927 in Junction City, WI to Edward and Martha (Bernhagen) Lesavich. She married Albert Garbalagtys on April 13, 1946 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They were blessed with nearly 54 years of wonderful memories until his death on April 1, 2000.
She enjoyed birdwatching and doing crossword puzzles. In her later years, she also liked to sit by her window during the winter and watch the falling snow.
Dolores is survived by her children: John (Linda) Garbalagtys, Sue (John) Steuck, Joanne (Andy) Snowdon, Marti (Al) Harger, and Becki (Dan) Lawry; 12 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 7 step great-grandchildren; and her ex-daughter-in-law, Mary Garbalagtys. In addition to her parents and husband, Dolores was preceded in death by her daughter, Evie Kaufmann; her son-in-law, Rev. Phil Kaufmann; and her sister, Shirley Strykowski.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Doddie Robertson, for the exceptional care that she provided to Mom during her final years.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.