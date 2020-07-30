1/1
Dolores S. Andres
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores S. Andres

Wisconsin Rapids - Dolores S. Andres, age 89, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Our House Assisted Living.

Services for Dolores will take place at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, in Wisconsin Rapids. Chaplain Terri Hernandez will officiate. Visitation for family and friends will be from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.

Dolores, called Doll or Dolly by family and friends, was born August 22, 1930 in Marshfield, WI to Paul and Laura (Ploman) Tyrolt. She graduated Marshfield Senior High School in May 1948. She worked at Adler's Bakery and Karau's Bakery before marrying Ervin Andres, called Pete by family and friends, on March 12, 1951. They were blessed with 55 years of marriage until his death on October 11, 2006.

Dol worked as an election poll worker for over 35 years, with her last position being chief inspector. She was part of Homemaker's Association and TOPS #541, in various roles including president. She loved sewing, crafting, baking, decorating for all holidays, tending her flowers, and doing word puzzles.

Dol is survived by two sons, Rick (Judy) Andres and Doug (Rhonda) Andres of Wisconsin Rapids; daughter, Melanie (Trevas) Stanczyk of Plover; seven grandchildren, Jason, Matt, Byron (Amanda), Sammy (Ben), Jeremiah (Jessica), Jenny (Dennis), and Jessie (Max); 13 great-grandchildren; one brother, Melvin (Joyce) Tyrolt of Marshfield; sisters-in-law, Sharon Tyrolt and Loretta Tauschek of Marshfield, and Marge Gansch of Vesper; several nieces and nephews; and grandnieces and grandnephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, David P. and Thomas E.; two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Juniper; two brothers, Gordy and Virg; several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and other family and friends.

Dol is loved and will be greatly missed.

The family would like to thank the staff at Our House Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Service
02:00 PM
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved