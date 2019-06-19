Donald A. Anderson



Wisconsin Rapids - Donald A. Anderson, age 83, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.



Memorial Services are 11:00 AM Friday, June 21, 2019 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa, WI. Rev. Timothy Wenger will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday from 9:30-11:00 AM. Burial will take place at New Rome Community Cemetery.



Don was born May 9, 1936 in Grygla, Minnesota to Clarence and Alice (Rosvoldt) Anderson. Don was employed at Nekoosa/Port Edwards Paper Company, then owned and operated Anderson Builders and retired from Westra Construction in Waupun, WI.



Don served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1953 until 1956. He enjoyed the construction business, hunting, and fishing and loved spending time with his family.



Don is survived by three sons, Daniel (Janet) Anderson of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Dennis (Guadalupe) Anderson of El Salvador, Dean Anderson of Stevens Point, WI; two daughters, Debbie Anderson of Arizona and Dianna (Michael) Wiltgen of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; two stepchildren, Robert (Suellyn) Slater and Dawn LaMarche; seven grandchildren, Josh, Jake, Jada, Misty, Conner, Danica, Johnathen, Kelsey and Kendall; four great grandchildren, Oliver, Owen, Lily and Reed.



Don is also survived by one brother, Conley Anderson of International Falls, MN and one sister, Doris Trask of International Falls, MN.



Don was preceded in death by his parents and former wife, Doris Capek Anderson.



Don's family would like to thank the staff at Grace's Family Restaurant for the love and support given to Don throughout the years.