Donald A. DeByl
Wisconsin Rapids - Donald Antone DeByl passed away on May 22nd, 2020 at the age of 73 after his on-going battle with Cancer.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Donald was born on May 9th, 1947 and was preceded in death by his parents, Merlin and Rosella (Robl) DeByl and brother-in-law Rick Potter. Supportive husband of 42 years to Debra DeByl (Bowman). Loving father of Alisha Golec (Ryan). Proud brother of Merlin DeByl Jr. (Diana), Sandra DeByl, and Mare DeByl (Dan Pixler). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Donald will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband, father, active outdoorsman, antique collector and motorcycle enthusiast. Donald graduated from Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School as a part of the class of 1965. He served his country proudly as a member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard. Donald worked as a forklift operator for 42 years at Domtar / Georgia Pacific Corporation until his retirement in 2008.
Donald was a kind hearted man with a great sense of humor. He will be missed by many as he was always happy to lend a helping hand to those around him. His family would like to thank the staff of Aspirus Hospice Care for their support during his final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the .
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 26 to May 28, 2020