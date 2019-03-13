Donald A. Sherman



Nekoosa - Donald A. Sherman, age 72, of Nekoosa, died Sunday March 10, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday March 14, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa. Rev. John Swing will officiate. A memorial visitation will be held at the church Thursday from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Military rites will be provided by Nekoosa VFW Post #5960. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Don was born January 7, 1947 in Wauwatosa to Raleigh and Hildegard (Beiderwolf) Sherman. He served in the US Air Force during the Viet Nam War from 1967 to 1971. Don married Lana Kapelka on August 7, 1971 in Almond. For 38 years he was employed by Nekoosa Papers Inc. (Domtar), retiring as a waste water treatment operator in 2005.



Don was a youth basketball coach for many years and was active in Little League. His interests included hunting, woodworking and going to the casino. He and Lana enjoyed traveling. Don loved spending time with his grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife Lana Sherman, their four children Terry Donald (Danielle) Sherman of Dodge Center, MN, Tricia Marie (Andrew) Anderson of Hudson, Shawn Alan Sherman of Wisconsin Rapids and Aaron Christopher (Erica) Sherman of Wisconsin Rapids; nine grandchildren Jenna, December, Jade, Matthew, Emily, Alexa, Kaelyn, Ian, Koltyn and future grandchildren; one brother Roger Sherman and three sisters Joanne (Richard) Detlor of Plainfield, Marie (John) Romppainen of New Berlin and Kathy (Steven) Bartsch of Plainfield.



Don was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Duane Sherman. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary