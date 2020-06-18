Donald (Don) A. Young



Nekoosa - Donald (Don) A Young, age 82, of Nekoosa WI, Formerly of Waukesha WI passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020.



Burial will be held on 7/24/20 at Highland Memorial Cemetery, New Berlin WI at 11 AM.



Don was born on 2/22/38 to Thomas and Mable Young



Don attended Waukesha High School, enlisted in the National Guard, and then graduated from Carol College in Waukesha WI.



Survivors include Don's children Jerry (Elise); Michelle; Amy (John).



Condolences can be sent to



7136 e fox hollow



Clinton WI 53525









