Donald (Don) A. Young
Nekoosa - Donald (Don) A Young, age 82, of Nekoosa WI, Formerly of Waukesha WI passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020.
Burial will be held on 7/24/20 at Highland Memorial Cemetery, New Berlin WI at 11 AM.
Don was born on 2/22/38 to Thomas and Mable Young
Don attended Waukesha High School, enlisted in the National Guard, and then graduated from Carol College in Waukesha WI.
Survivors include Don's children Jerry (Elise); Michelle; Amy (John).
Condolences can be sent to
7136 e fox hollow
Clinton WI 53525
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.