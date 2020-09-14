Donald E. KuechleWisconsin Rapids - Donald E. Kuechle, age 91, of 3710 Ridgeway Trail, Wisconsin Rapids died on September 13, 2020.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Reverend Bruce Hoffman will officiate. Entombment will be at Forest Hill Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. -11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.Don was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 23, 1929 to Rev. Ernest G. and Lydia Kuechle. The family moved to Wisconsin Rapids in November of 1937. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1947. He continued studies at the University of Wisconsin, Concordia Seminary and the University of California. Don served his country for four years in the United States Navy during the Korean War and achieved the rank of Petty Officer First Class. On April 12, 1958 he married his loving wife Luanne Carol Schmidt. They had a great marriage of 62 years.He continued his working life at Consolidated Papers Inc. retiring in 1992 as National Account Manager in the sales department of the Specialty Papers Division at Stevens Point. During his working life, Don served on the Board of Directors of United Way in Wisconsin Rapids, in various church offices, and choir at Immanuel Lutheran Church. In the US Navy Don spent 2 ½ years on the staff of Commander US Naval Forces - Philippines and the last 1 ½ years of his enlistment in the operations office of the VR-2 Squadron headquartered in Alameda, California. He was also a member of the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars). Plenty of yard work was enjoyed by Don and he hand-planted hundreds of pine trees on his daughter's land.As Don and Luanne raised their family, they enjoyed years of downhill skiing, golfing, boating, camping, fishing, hunting, and travel in many of our beautiful states. After our wonderful children left the nest, Luanne and Don traveled the world from end to end and also enjoyed wintering in McAllen Texas with friends.Don is survived by his wife Luanne; his son Scott (Claire) living in Charlotte, NC; and his daughter Suzanne Kuechle-Becker (Bob) living on their ranch in the town of Saratoga, WI; sister Kathie Davis; brother-in-law Bob Buckman; and sister-in-law Nancy Westfall.He will also be missed by his granddaughters Jeana Babcock (Robert); Bobbi Sue VanErt (Brandon); and grandson Jason Klevene (Amie), and granddaughters Jennifer Falvey (Dan); Rebecca Delatte (Scott); and Sarah Paski (RJ). He will also be missed by his ten beautiful great-grandchildren Liam VanErt; Aiden, Sophie and Rowen Klevene and Shaynea Haakenson; Samuel, Elijah and Isaac Falvey; Lucy and Margaret Delatte; and Gianna Paski as well as a great-great grandson Axel.Don was preceded in death by his parents Rev. Ernest and Lydia Kuechle; father-in-law and mother-in-law Gerhardt and Lucille Schmidt; and sister Carol Buckman.Don's devotion to his family, his wonderful sense of humor and faith will never be forgotten.The family would like to thank our in-home care givers Jessie, Laurie, Ciara, Savannah and Shelby and Heartland Hospice who gave dad the opportunity to remain at home surrounded by his loving family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Seneca Corners, Wisconsin.