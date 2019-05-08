|
Donald E. Neve
Pittsville - Donald E. Neve, Pittsville, died May 4, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center at the age of 81. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at Pittsville Community Hall on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 3 - 7 PM.
Don is survived by his wife, Marlene and four children: Greg (Mary Tomlinson), Don II (Tracy), Deb (Tim) Martin, Randy and 9 grandchildren. Also survived by brothers LaVerne, Ed (Arlene) and Larry and sister, Caroline Ballerstein.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 8, 2019