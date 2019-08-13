|
Donald "Don" G. Spaulding
Wisconsin Rapids - Donald "Don" G. Spaulding, age 80, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to Heaven to be with his Savior on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
Services will take place on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids at 1:00 P.M. Pastor Joshua Pegram will officiate. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the funeral home. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Spaulding Family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Don was born July 17, 1939 in Hogarty, WI to Harry and Evie (Surprise) Spaulding. He graduated from Antigo High School and went on to retire from Furniture and Appliance Mart as an Electronic Technician. Don married the love of his life Marilyn R. Hendrickson on February 16, 1964. They had three children.
Don and Marilyn loved to travel together and visited Niagara Falls, Mt. Rushmore and Washington Island. They also loved to camp, going for car rides around town and going for walks. Don very much enjoyed spending time on the computer and spending time with his wife.
Don is survived by his loving wife Marilyn; his children: Annette (Ed) Smazal, Bryant (Julie) Spaulding, and Phyllis Spaulding; his brothers: Edward (Elaine) Spaulding, Harry (Sandy) Spaulding, and Robert (Jean) Spaulding; his seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and two step-grandchildren; he is further survived by many nieces and nephews, and his brother-in-law, Don Olson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Gloria Olson, as well as, his granddaughter, Brittany Spaulding.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019